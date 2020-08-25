Breaking News
'Why Ogidi youths should embrace our culture'

By Victor Ajihromanus

A Peace advocate and youth ambassador, Prince Henry Obienu,  has urged Igbo youths, especially  Ogidi youths, not to abandon their culture,  saying there is always a heavy price to pay for any society that abandons its culture.

Uzodinma,  who was addressing Ogidi youths of Anambra State,  through a Zoom conference as part of his advocacy mentorship on peace and security, counselled that “as the youths that mirror the future, our boundless energies and restless capacities must benefit from our cultural foundations to grow the vision we desire  and create the impact we deserve,”  especially now that a global covid-19 reality demands a sensible reevaluation of skills and realignments in work attitudes.

The criminologist trained ambassador emphasised that, for Ogidi Town really, the impetus to achieve beyond expectations are there enough, but what is needed is the continuous and willing synergy between the human resources of the youths and the critical wisdom of the leaders, so that  development efforts will grow deeper roots and bear greater fruits.

“The history of our town is remarkably rich, the people are resilient, our exposure is great, and our monarch is such a blessing, that all we need is to work harder together, and build unity as strength.

Driving home his message of collaboration with their natural leaders, he reminded them that, they should be proud and indeed lucky  to have a monarch who is not only knowledgeable, but an eminent industrialist, with real passion to drive productivity and empowerment in his  domain comprehensively, adding that since the providential coronation of HRH Igwe Alex Uzo Onyido as the Ezechuamagha 1 of Ogidi Kingdom, the effects of a nineteen years drought without a monarch is already history, given his deliberate priority to youth developments, care for the aged, and aggressive  cultural renaissance.

It is  therefore expected that our vibrant youth population will continue to take responsibility to learn new trades, embrace higher education, promote security, as they work together with an ever ready  monarch, to make Ogidi Town fulfil its dream as centre for regional entrepreneurship and preferred hospitality destination built on peace, love and shared humanity.

