Why I’m King of Lagos nightlife— Bamidele Adams

In a country like Nigeria where the love for social life is high and patronised by most citizens in youthful age, there are some persons known to be the brain behind this prolific system of social lifestyle in Lagos, known as Nightlife PR.

One of such brains is Bamidele Adams, known as B.A., King of Lagos Night Life, who told newsmen he started his grassroots entertainment in 2010 with fashion and clothing at OAU, Ile-Ife, where he consulted for FEG CLOTHIERS; and he was also her brand ambassador.

He said in 2014, he pulled up momentum and co-organised a major university award event in OAU, named “THE OSCAR” (Outstanding Student Choice Award of Recognition), where more than 50 students, celebrities and exceptional individuals were celebrated on the public stage for their respective prowess.

By 2016, Bamidele Adams launched an entirely new award platform with a group of ingenious individuals in the University of Lagos, then Lagos in general eventually.

It was tagged “THE NIGMAwards” (Nigerian Meritorious Awards). NIGMAwards became a national award that extended to other states in the country, which ran effectively from 2016 to year 2018.

A lot of exceptional students, noble figures, business owners, entertainers and entrepreneurs were awarded on the public stage.

He has also worked actively for all the major top-notch nightlife spots in Lagos and assisted their nightlife activities, especially where profits are concerned.

This nightlife spots hosted the likes of Sean Tizzle, TClassic, King Bernard, Joeboy, Anyas and a host of others.

According to BA, the most important keys to getting your standards high and locked is making sure the experience to be created from the host and yourself is of the best standard and never fail or compromise the interest of your attendees.

Then keep a close check on those attendees that always see you as their main nightlife plug.

On his background, Bamidele Adams said he was born into the family of Mr & Mrs. Adamolekun in Ogun State, on June 13, 1993, before moving to Oyo State for nursery, primary and secondary education from 1996 to 2009.

According to Bamidele Adams his first degree was in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, from the year 2009 to 2014, “after which I proceeded to the University of Lagos for my second degree in 2015, where the life of a PR started from.

