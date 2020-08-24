Why I pencilled down ‘Back Against the Wall’ — Joyce

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The story of Joyce Ogbosu was that of resilience, determination and focus. She started her life as a nobody but today, she is the Managing Partner Bluestrides Consulting, Founder Infosys Digital, Founder Lakewood British School Lagos, and the Executive Director Youngpreneur Africa. Her story of grass to grace will motivate anyone who reads it.

She married her struggle with a courage which became an eye-opener. This was what she captured in her book, ‘Back Against the Wall’. The book was launched on Saturday, August 15, the day she also turned 43 years old.

Also read:

Despite her marital life, she squarely faced all challenges and rose to who she is today. Joyce is one of the women who have suffered pain and anguish.

Growing up, she experienced abject poverty and felt the pulse but she surmounted it all as her background did not deter her from making a landmark in her world.

Reflecting her struggles in her book and at the same time challenging everyone including men, women, youths and teenagers, Ogbosu who is an ICT Consultant, Business Coach, Educationist, among others highlights her life challenges as a child whose father’s demise at an early stage threw her into a dungeon phase of life and how she battled through and came out victorious.

The book launch which was held online had about a hundred guests in attendance from across the globe. Commodore Oscar Nesiama, the newly appointed Co-Chair Ministerial Implementation C’ttee on Restoration of The National Stadium Lagos was in attendance and chaired the occasion.

Several guests from the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Nigeria launched the book with a favourable amount raised in support of the book to get it across to teenage girls, young women as well as men.

According to the book reviewers, the book pointed out that men should not only prepare an inheritance for their children but also for the real world and equips them with life skills alongside quality education.

For women, it is expected that they will learn the importance of finding purpose in marriage, supporting their spouses and being financially responsible. For the teenagers and young adults, it teaches the importance of resilience, determination and focus.

Some of the excerpts in the book read, “In an era where a lot of people, especially the youth, feel a sense of entitlement and giving excuses such as my father died, nobody is ready to train me, my mum doesn’t have money, we can barely feed”.

Joyce’s story described a young person who refused to be a victim, took responsibility for how her life should turn out and trusted God to bless the decision.

This crucial lesson led the author to start the Youngpreneur Africa Academy an online platform for children to learn entrepreneurial skills very early between the ages of 9 and 19 years old.

It aims to equip them with entrepreneurial principles and skills, soft skills, business finance, innovation, digital skills and business ethics.

This book will fuel your perseverance and resilience as you undertake your own journey to become a better version of yourself.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: