Why I collaborated with Obesere-Young B

Benjamin Oluwasegun Adeniyi better known as Young B is a rising singer with a unique vocal delivery bound to thrill music lovers.

The talented singer who calls himself ‘Dat Lover Boy’ has opened up on why he collaborated with Obesere.

According to him: “The Obesere sound was a solid part of growing up in Ilorin. I had uncles who would not go a day without listening to his music. He had this song he did with Reminisce in I think, 2017. The fusion and harmony was so beautiful and original. I just knew right there and then I had to make magic with Obesere”.

Sharing how the inspiration behind his name, Young B said his mission is to inspire greatness into young people.

“I opted for the name Young B because it’s more of an acronym for Young people be great. I want young Nigerians to be great”

On who he would ditch, kiss and marry, between Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage and Teni, he said: ”These are all great women in the music industry. And I mean no disrespect laughs. I’ll marry, kiss and ditch in that respective order”

Asked if he has ever had a one night stand experience, he said:“My life has been pretty full of unpredictable things. I once met this beautiful woman at a child dedication on a rainy evening in June. I think she was a friend’s cousin or something. We sat discussing football till late in the night. We decided to have drinks, and from there, one thing led to another,” he recalled.

Young B also revealed how music began for him: “School was an eye opener for me. I saw that I had a knack for music and that people always wanted to listen to what I was singing. There were school and church carols. The crowd that would gather also played a huge part in influencing me. I became rather conscious of the sounds I put out, and people’s reactions.”

Vanguard

