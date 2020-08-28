White Lion’s single ‘Pray for me’ making waves in music industry

Kindly Share This Story:

Chibike Steven Igbokwe, aka, White Lion, has again released another heart-warming song titled ‘Pray for me’.

The song undoubtedly is making waves in the music industry.

About White Lion

Chibike Steven Igbokwe is a Singer, Songwriter and Hiphop artiste from Nnewi, Anambra State.

He was born in Lagos, Nigeria on April 18, 1995. Even though he officially began his music career in 2012, he never released any works till late 2018 with the premiere of his singles ‘CHAMPAGNE’, ‘OBI’ and ‘FINE GIRL’.

He made his 2019 ’debut with a single “HUSTLE” produced by RealOnTheBeat. In July he released “Drip Up” and Open and Close” in Oct. His 2020 single “Pray For Me” was released in July. An inspirational song made in the midst of the corona virus pandemic, it is still getting airplay on radio in Nigeria and South Africa.

His influences include, Duncan Mighty, Burna boy, Wizkid & Wande Coal. He is in the studio currently working on his full length album which he promises would be released later in the year.

