We’ve uncovered APC’s rigging plans, says PDP Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chief Kola Ologbondiyan said the party has uncovered all the rigging plans of All Progressives Congress APC in next month’s Edo State governorship election.

The spokesman of the party stated this in Kabba yesterday while answering newsmen on the preparation of the party towards Edo and Ondo State elections.

According to him, the APC is making frantic efforts through some notable leaders of the party to gain access to INEC result sheets in order to manipulate the outcome of the election so that they could be declared winner.

He said APC is not interested in a free and fair election that could be seen from all that is happening but rigging, through falsification of results from ward level to local government, using imported thugs from neighbouring state to disrupt the election and create chaos across the state.

He said PDP is getting all that is happening and their plans about Edo election including the “do or die” approaches of APC leaders which was also condemned by no other person but the Director-General of Progressives Governors Forum, Mal. Salisu Lukman in his press release last week.

Ologbondiyan said PDP is more than ready for the election and will defeat APC fair and square. He called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on President Buhari to call his party members to order to avert the ugly situation that happened in Kogi State, where the PDP woman leader was burnt to death by thugs loyal to the APC.

VANGUARD

