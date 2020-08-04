We’re ready to work with all youth organizations – Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

…Endorse Nigerian Youth Congress

By Chris Ochayi

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has said that the ministry is ready to accommodate and work with all the youth organizations in order to spread its programmes and initiatives across the country.

He made the assertion in his office in Abuja, while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, during a courtesy visit to thank the Minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

The Minister said, “Inasmuch as having a single umbrella body for the Nigerian Youth would be beautiful, we have also learnt a couple of lessons that by our share size it might not be possible to achieve what we want to achieve through one single congress.

“But also, we have identified two or three such groups that are strong. We can always have them around the table to drive that process so there is no monopoly.

Founder of NYC, Yakubu Shendam, had expressed the group’s appreciation to the Minister and President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing NYIF, while noting that the Fund is a first of its kind with potentials for reducing youth unemployment.

Shendam said NYC offers an alternate for government to diversify the platforms it has for reaching Nigerian youth. “We are ready as a group to work with you. We are not here to push anybody away; we are rather here to consolidate on the interaction that the Ministry is already having with the youth.” He explained.

Other members on the delegation are Blessing Akinlosotu, President NYC and Dr. Raymond Edoh, Secretary General of NYC.

