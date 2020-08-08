We’re on verge of crushing COVID-19 in Kano — Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

…All students to undergo screening before gaining entrance to schools

…distributes PPEs, facemasks, others to 538 schools

…plans palliative for private schools

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Saturday said it is on the verge of crushing and winning the fight against the highly contagious Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Ganduje represented by the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna disclosed this while flagging off the distribution of Personal Protective Equipments, PPEs, facemasks and others to 538 public and private schools ahead of the resumptions tomorrow, Monday.

Also read:

Gawuna called on the residents on strict adherence to the laid down protocols by health experts in order to completely overcome the menace in the state.

He said the government has made use of facemasks mandatory not only in schools but in the state as a whole noting that it will soon commence enforcement.

He called on the Frontline workers, principals and teachers on the need to judiciously put to use the materials to curb the spread of the disease among the students.

Gawuna also pledged to seek the approval of the Governor to ensure inclusion of the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the private schools in the distribution of palliative in the state.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Tsanyawa said all students would be subjected to screening and hand washing hence the need for the provision of the materials to ensure that nothing is taking for granted.

His counterpart, the Commissioner of Environment, Kabir Getso said as at now the ministry has fumigated and disinfected over 100 schools.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru said Kano State was the only state in the federation that took the responsibilities of distributing the items to the schools which has met the request of the Presidential Task Force, PTF.

Meanwhile, representative of the proprietors of private schools Association, Hajia Maryam Magaji commended the effort of the government while noting that they were charged no single dime as the exercise was carried out free of charge.

Materials distributed include PPEs, Facemasks, Hand sanitizers, infrared thermometer among others.

Recall that the state government had also embarked on fumigation and disinfectant of 538 schools in the state ahead of the resumption of schools (10th August) for the exit classes and senior secondary students expected to write the final examinations.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: