Wenger picks his two favourites to win Champions League

Arsene Wenger believes Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are best placed to take advantage of a weaker Champions League.

The Frenchman believes the competition has declined in quality lately with PSG among his favourites despite also, as he sees it, declining as a team.

With Real Madrid still to be seen off in the last-16, Pep Guardiola’s City are 3/1 joint-favorites with Bayern Munich to win the crown.

And Les Parisiens, back at 5/1 with Ladbrokes, are also fancied by the 70-year-old Arsenal legend.

Wenger is quoted by Metro as telling Europe 1: “When you are playing a match against Atalanta or Atletico Madrid, anything can happen.

“But for me, Manchester City and PSG are the two favourites in terms of their potential. “Aside from that, honestly, PSG, I feel they are a little bit less strong than three or four years ago.

“In terms of their holistic setup, PSG were maybe a bit more complete three to four years ago, in all positions.

