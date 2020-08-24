We’ll sustain Rotary’s service to humanity – Odusanya

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Felix Odusanya, the new President of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa, has given an assurance of his administration’s commitment to the sustenance of the club’s services to humanity.

Odusanya gave the assurance on Sunday in Ibadan during his investiture as the new Trailblazer President of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Oritamefa.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Odusanya, a physiotherapist, is the Head of Orthopaedic Physiotherapy Unit at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The physiotherapist, who is the sixth president of the club, stressed that he would work assiduously with other members to ensure the sustenance of the club’s age-long services to humanity.

“It is a privilege to serve the club in such decisive times; It is also a big responsibility. I want to thank you all for the trust you place on me.

“I take this as a vote of confidence in the way we have worked. We are ready to devote every effort, body, mind and spirit to lead the club toward success as well as greatness,” he said.

He said that projects would be executed in all the club’s six areas of focus, including basic education and literacy, maternal and child health as well as disease prevention and treatment.

Other areas were peace and conflict prevention/resolution, economic and community development as well as water sanitation and hygiene.

Odusanya commended past presidents and members for their commitment to the club, saying this accounted for their enviable performance in the district and globally.

Also speaking, Mr Ismail Adeola, the outgoing president, said that the Connect Year 2019/2020 was eventful for activities in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that his administration’s attention and action were guided by five avenues of service and the club’s six areas of focus.

Adeola, who reeled out his administration’s achievements, urged Odusanya to see everyone as important and tap from their wealth of experience.

“No doubt there will be challenges, the manner and approach to surmount them make you a leader,” he said.

Oluwaseyifunmi Abah, the Chairman of the occasion, said the club had impacted on the lives of the people, adding that it had changed the lives of many from ‘doom to boom’.

He charged members to give all of their time in the spirit of Rotary Club, saying the society would be better for all with this.

Earlier, Mr Abiodun Adeoti, the Planning Committee Chairman, charged Nigerians to keep opening opportunities for a better society.

“Looking through the list of the year’s projects and the global pandemic of COVID-19, it is further important to note that this is the best time to do more good for humanity,” he said.

NAN reports that the event featured the presentation of awards to six outstanding Nigerians for their contributions to the club and society at large.

The awardees were Hon Seyi Adisa (APC- Afijio State Constituency), Sen. Adesoji Akanbi, Prof. Babatunde Ekanola, Mr Johnson Mobolaji, Dr Olutunde Oni and Mr Babatunde Adetoba.

