We’ll not be intimidated by your threats ― Benue tells Miyetti Allah

….insists group’s security outfit will not operate in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government on Tuesday said that it would not be intimidated by the threats and antics of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MAKH, over its decision not to allow the operation of the group’s vigilante organization in the state.

The government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Mr Terver Akase was reacting to a recent statement by the MAKH wherein the organization allegedly threatened to drag the state government and Governor Samuel Ortom to court for denying the group the right to have a vigilante in the state.

The group had also claimed that Governor Ortom maligned her when he spoke against their plan to operate a security outfit in the state and country at large.

The CPS in the statement said “we read another tissue of lies from the Fulani socio-cultural organization, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, which claimed that its vigilante outfit is embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN and is already functional in 36 states of the country.

“We state once again that the Fulani vigilante group is not present in Benue and will not under any guise operate in the state.

“The desperation being exhibited by MAKH to float a security outfit across the country clearly shows that the group has an ulterior motive. After receiving doses of bashing from Nigerians against its first attempt, the pastoralist organization has decided to hide under the canopy of Vigilante Group of Nigeria to actualize their agenda.

“What Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore fails to understand is that Vigilante Group of Nigeria also does not have the constitutional right to operate in all states of this country. The notion that the group is registered with Corporate Affairs Commission does not vitiate any section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to confer on it the powers to operate in every state of Nigeria.

“Vigilante is a neighbourhood arrangement, not a national programme. It is, therefore, a vain attempt by Miyetti Allah to try to force their security outfit on all states of the federation.

“As Governor Samuel Ortom stated earlier, the vigilante group run by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Vigilante Group of Nigeria can operate in other parts of the country, except Benue State.

“Regarding the letter Miyetti Allah wrote to the Governor claiming that he maligned them in his statement against their plan to operate a security outfit in Benue State, the Governor’s lawyers will respond to the group. We will not be intimidated or distracted by the antics and threats of the Fulani socio-cultural organization,” he added.

Vanguard

