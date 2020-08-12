We’ll leave PDP if…. Femi Fani Kayode warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Former minister of Aviation, Femi-Fani Kayode, has faulted the alleged plan of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to take the party structures away from the Governor of Cross Rivers state, Ben Ayade, noting that it would spark off crisis in the party.

Disclosing this via his facebook handle, the outspoken historian, noted that it would be humiliating if the structure is taken away from Ayade and be given to some else in the state.

He warned that if such happens, many of the party members including himself would dump the party.

His words: “It would be a big mistake for the National Working Committee of the PDP to take the party structures in his state away from Ben Ayade, the Governor of Cross Rivers state, and hand them over to anyone else. If this is done and Ayade leaves the party be rest assured that many of us will leave with him.

“You cannot and must not undermine a sitting Governor or attempt to humiliate him in his own state and before his people. Some of those that are advocating and behind this nonsense would never allow it to happen in their own states. A word is enough for the wise.

“No-one, no matter how big or powerful, should think that they own the PDP. If there is any attempt to undermine Ayade it will spark off a crisis in the party that will split it right down the middle and the consequences will not be limited to Cross Rivers state.”

