Wefixam launches platform to bridge unemployment, productivity gap

Wefixam, a tech company has designed and deployed a well robust platform that connects skilled workers, artisans and professionals with potential customers on the go in Nigeria.

Founded by Gabriel Julius Ojodomoh a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator, who is an alumnus of the University of Oxford and an Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) from Oracle University, USA.

Wefixam is well-positioned to solve imminent problems by helping Nigeria’s workforce to carry out activities faster and in a more efficient manner.

Wefixam is a web (www.wefixam.com) and mobile (wefixam) based platform, where skilled workers, artisans and professionals can register and be seen across Nigeria, and users of the platform can engage their services. This innovative platform has created a new market segment that bridges the gap between unemployment and unproductivity.

The Wefixam platform employs real-time Google Map functionality that allows everyone using the platform to see available skilled worker, artisan or professionals within their vicinity and engage them to provide services as the need arises.

Every skilled worker, artisan and professional has a dashboard on the Wefixam platform. This dashboard serves as a mini-website, where information about them, services offered and testimonials can be seen. They can also be rated based on their performance on the go.

Wefixam is well-positioned to help skilled workers, artisans and professionals to harness their skills and make more profit without having an office structure or marketing tools.

Wefixam doesn’t serve as a middleman platform but as one that helps to create a connection for profit and wealth. Users of Wefixam are assured of security, control and freedom in engaging any skilled worker, artisan and professional.

The platform has created a new market place for blue-collar (Electricians, mechanics, plumbers, welders, etc) and white-collar (Architects, HR consultant, Auditors, Realtors, etc) sector of our economy.

Nigerians are enjoined to take advantage of this robust platform by registering as a service provider and employer, in order to create equal opportunity for all on the go.

