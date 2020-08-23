We will fulfil all our campaign promises, Obaseki assures Edo voters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Enogholase

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, election and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured voters in the state that his administration will not fail in fulfilling all his electioneering campaign promises aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

Obaseki who made the pledge while addressing an electioneering campaign in wards 1 and 4 in Ibhore, Esan Central Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that his government has in the last three years and eight months pursued reforms and policies to better the lives of the people saying that it will continue with the developmental strides recorded in the first term when reelected.

The governor, who inspected ongoing Ibhore gully erosion work in the area, said the first phase of the project has been completed while work on the second phase will commence soonest.

He said: “This place before now was not motorable; we had to construct underground drainage to control the erosion.

“During my first electioneering campaign, I promised that I will construct the drainage and now the first phase is over. I said I will construct roads eaten up by erosion and I have done that.

“Some politicians will come here and make promises without keeping them. Don’t vote for such politicians. We have also modernised our educational system which makes it one of the best in Nigeria now.

“I gave you modern schools that have doors and windows that cannot be vandalised. I know you don’t have water, which is as a result of lack of electricity, but I will ensure Benin Electricity Distribution Company provides you with light.”

On his part, Chairman of Edo Peoples Democratic (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih noted: “Obaseki is one governor that is working. He has stopped pensioners from going to Benin City to start protesting for their pension arrears.

“The teachers are getting their regular salaries as and when due. He has not stopped training our teachers to enable them to have modern knowledge to teach our students.

“Obaseki is working and we are ready to vote for him. With the level of his infrastructural development across the 18 local government areas of the state, I want to advise the candidate of the All Progressives Congress to go and look for a church to start preaching.”

He added: “This is the time politicians must show character, election or no election. We should start to represent our core values. If you are a pastor, remain a pastor and if you are a Christian remain a Christian and if you are a politician remain a politician.

“I want to thank the good people of Edo for showing commitment to reelect Governor Obaseki. He has taken our money to develop our state. The times when contracts are awarded to close friends are over.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

