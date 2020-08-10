We must recapture all Middle Belt states for PDP in 2023 — DAVID MARK

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Former Senate President, David Mark has expressed his desire to have all the states in the Middle Belt zone in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and urged Governor Samuel Ortom to lead the vanguard to capture the zone for the party.

Senator Mark, who spoke at the weekend during State Elective Congress of the PDP in Makurdi also lauded the governor for his exemplary leadership style and for facilitating a peaceful congress in the state.

“I will urge the governor to be in the vanguard of bringing the whole of the Middle Belt zone back to PDP in 2023,” Senator Mark said.

Also, another former Senate President, Dr. Iorchia Ayu advised the governor not to lose sleep over politicians that were “jumping from one party to another” in the name of decamping.

“We remain as the rock of Gibraltar and we are not moved by the things they do,” Dr. Ayu stated.

Addressing the congress, Sen. Abba Moro, representing Benue South senatorial district made a case for power shift to the southern district of the state for the first time in 2023.

“Today, I stand on behalf of the good people of Benue South Senatorial District to say that as we set the stage and march towards 2023, the good people of Benue South asked me to come here, to say that they crave the indulgence of the Benue people to support somebody from the Benue South Senatorial District to become Benue Governor in 2023,” Moro said.

On his part, Senator Gabriel Suswam informed Congress that Benue would be favoured when the Federal Government starts the implementation of the revised 2020 Budget.

Also, Chairman of the party who was the sole chairmanship candidate in the election, Sir John Ngbede warned the opposition to desist from peddling false messages of impending defection of members of the PDP.

