We lost 3 Soldiers, Killed 8 Boko Haram terrorists in Kukawa attack ― Military

…Describes BHT/ISWAP attack as futile effort to scuttle resettlement of community

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military authorities disclosed on Thursday that three Soldiers lost their lives while two with serious injuries are receiving medical attention following Boko Haram terrorists’ invasion of Kukawa town in Borno on Tuesday.

The military said eight (8) Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the attack even as it described as ‘Futile’, the attack which is aimed at not only discouraging residents of Kukawa from returning to their homes but to reverse the gains of peace, security and reconstruction achieved in the community.

It added that normalcy has been restored by troops in the town and urged residents to go about their daily activities without fear.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations made the disclosure in Abuja in a statement.

He said, “As part of the Boko Haram (BHT)/Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements campaign of terror and destruction, the terrorists on 18 August 2020 attacked troops’ location in Kukawa town in Borno State where the attack was vehemently thwarted.

“During the incident, 8 BHTs were neutralized and unconfirmed number escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Unfortunately, 3 soldiers were fatally wounded and later gave up at the military medical reception station at kukawa military location.

“Two others also sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the military medical station.

“It could be recalled that on 29 July 2020, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum flagged off the re-opening of Munguno-Cross Kauwa-Kukawa Road which was followed almost immediately with the resettlement of some of the displaced people from Kukawa and life was already picking up in the town.

“The attack by the terrorists was, therefore, a deliberate attempt to reverse the milestone achievements recorded regarding IDPs in the areas of peacebuilding, reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement efforts by the government.

“The situation in Kukawa is now calm with troops in full control.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that there is no going back in its struggle to see to the rebuilding and resettlement efforts for the displaced people.

“The futile attempt by the terrorists to thwart it only spurred the gallant troops for more decisive action.

“The people of Kukawa are therefore advised to go about their normal lawful businesses without any hindrance.

“They are also enjoined to always avail the troops and other security agencies with credible information about the terrorists and any suspicious persons accordingly.”

