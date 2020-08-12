Vanguard Logo

We have failed the country, we must ask forgiveness from God – Ortom

Fight against corruption in Nigeria is selective, unreal, same for rule of law — Ortom…Asks Youths not to emulate the leaders

By Nwafor Sunday

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom, Wednesday said that the leaders of the country have failed the country and should ask forgiveness from God.

He disclosed this during the International Youth celebration held at new banquet hall, Makurdi. His words: “Let me say here that the leaders in this country have failed, me inclusive. It Is a big shame to us leaders, we must ask for forgiveness from God. And I implore you that you shouldn’t take after us. Greed is a big challenge. The path we are toying is the wrong one for us. There is a challenge.

“The rule of law is selective, there are sacred cows that cannot be touched, even if they do bad things, they cannot be touched.

“People steal billions and they are allowed to go scot-free while those who steal chickens are jailed,” the governor lamented.”

