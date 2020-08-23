We had violent clear air turbulence on our way back – Aisha Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commends NAF Captain & Crew for navigating safely

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has said that her flight had a violent clear air turbulence, while returning to Nigeria from her medical trip overseas.

“On our way back, the Nigerian Airforce Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence which was navigated safely and professionally by the Captain and crew of the Flight,” she said.

The First Lady who stated this in her Facebook wall on Saturday, thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while on a medical trip overseas.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while I was away for medical treatment. I am well now and fully recovered and had since returned back home, Nigeria. ”

“I want to commend and appreciate the courage and professionalism of the Captain and his crew, the wonderful gallant service men and women of the entire Nigerian Airforce for their dedication to duty and the quality of maintenance of its Fleet. ”

“I recall hosting the private healthcare Providers earlier in the year and we had a very productive engagement where the issue of building the capacity of Nigeria health sector was the major focus, and funding was discovered to be the major challenge. ”

“I therefore call on the healthcare providers to take the advantage of the Federal Government’s initiative through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines for the operation of NGN100 Billion Credit Support for the Healthcare Sector as was released recently contained in a circular dated March 25, 2020 to the Commercial Banks. “

“This will no doubt help in building and expanding the capacity of the Nigerian health sector and ultimately reduce medical trips and tourism outside the Country. ”

“Once again, I thank our frontline workers, and all Nigerians for their steadfast as we navigate the challenges facing the entire world,” she stated.

Vanguard

