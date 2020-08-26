We are sorry, House of Rep member tells Uzodimma over convoy attack

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chononso Alozie – Owerri

The House of Representative member, representing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta federal constituency, Uju Kingsley, alongside other stakeholders from his constituents have pleaded with the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to forgive some said to be detained members of the Imo state oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, for attacking the rear vehicles of his convoy.

The attack which took place last week around concord Hotel in Owerri, while the governor was on his way to an official assignment, was calmed when the security subdued and arrested the suspected thugs.

However, some of the suspects have claimed that they were protesting over alleged non-payment of salaries just as some were said to have been invited to join the protest.

Vanguard gathered on Tuesday, in Owerri, that Uju, who is representing the oil communities at the House of representatives, felt worried over the action of the detained suspected convoy attackers and moved alongside other stakeholders from his constituents to beg the governor to forgive them and said: “Please our governor forgive them and I promise that this will not happen again. We are also pleading that they will be released. We are not in support of this act.”

Recalled that the Imo state police commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede said: “On the 17th of August 2020, at about 1130hrs, a group of persons who claim to be the staff of ISOPADEC ambushed the convoy of the executive governor of Imo state.

“The governor was on his way to Obinze for an official assignment when the group who also claimed to be owed three months salary attacked the vehicles in the convoy with a locally made pistol and machetes around Concord area of new Owerri in the process, the windscreen of some of the vehicles in the convoy were smashed and the vehicles damages.”

On how they were arrested, the commissioner of police said: “Patrol teams in Owerri metropolis were mobilized to the scene and fifteen (15) persons were arrested with one locally made pistol, two machetes, one masquerade face mask, a chain, and a padlock.

“The governor’s security aides exercised a lot of restraint to avert bloodshed in the situation and they have been handed over to the state CID for discreet investigation.”

