Watford appoint Ivic on one year deal after success in Israel

Watford have appointed Vladimir Ivic as their head coach on a one-year deal.

Ivic, 43, left Maccabi Tel Aviv in July after two successful seasons, winning the Israeli Premier League in both campaigns.

Previously in charge of PAOK, Ivic – a former Serbia and Montenegro international as a player – also won the Greek Cup in 2016-17.

He joins Watford after their relegation from the Premier League, with Nigel Pearson having been sacked last month.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic told the club’s website.

“It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me.”

Ivic has signed a one-year deal and Watford hold an option for another year.

