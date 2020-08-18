WASCE commences examination in 521 centres in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

WEST Africa School Certificate Examination WASCE commenced examinations for the final year students in 521 centres in Nasarawa with adequate arrangements in accordance with the Covid-19 pandemic protocols.

The State Commissioner of Education, Fati Sabo while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some public and private centres in the state to ascertain the level of compliance said a total of 521 centres were created for the Senior Secondary school Certificate Examination in the State.

The Commissioner while at Government Secondary School, Mararaban Akunza expressed worries over absence of face mask at the WAEC centre, but however expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and availability of hygienic items.

“We provided students and invigilators with face mask, infrared to measure thermometer, hand sanitizer, soap and water”.

Fati Sabo who directed principals to decongest examination halls in line with Covid19 pandemic protocols said 239 WAEC centres were created for public schools and 282 centres for private schools in the state.

Commenting on the exercise, the principal of Government Secondary School, Tudun Kauri, Hajiya Fatima appreciated the State Government for the comprehensive arrangements and measure put in place for the hitch-free examination especially the Covid19.

When asked about the performance of her students in 2019 WASSCE she averred that her students performed excellently well in last year examination.

The Commissioner also visited GSS Mararaban Akunza, Government Science School, Lafia and a private school, Royal Crown International School, Lafia.

It was gathered that the management of Royal Crown International School had the best arrangement in terms of the sitting arrangement as each student were provided with a seat, hand sanitizer.

Vanguard News Nigeria

