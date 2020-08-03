War on insurgency prolonged by sabotage, Borno gov insists

Kindly Share This Story:

…Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists execute 20 prisoners, including 2 Nigerian soldiers, for alleged spying

…Forced on-lookers, children to watch, cheer, as beheadings go on

…It’s misplaced priority to spend resources to de-radicalize Boko Haram, ECWA tells FG

By Kingsley Omonobi, Ndahi Marama & Therese Nanlong

Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has reiterated that the war on insurgency would have been over but for sabotage.

The attack on the governor allegedly by insurgents in Baga last week, after he had received an “all clear” from the military to go into the town, has reinforced the allegation that the war has never been dusted because of sabotage.

It would be recalled that recently, a large number of soldiers resigned from the Nigerian Army, with claims that their lives were put at risk in the war that seemed to be no plan of winning.

He alleged that this was the reason there was, yet, no end in sight to the war on insurgency in the North East.

He said some elements were trying to frustrate the effort of the government in ending the insurgency, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari needed to know the truth.

He said: “Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the level of insurgency in Borno State, I earlier said that the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what has happened between 2011 to 2015, and 2015 to date. Yes, it’s true. The President has done well.

“But there’s sabotage in the system that will not allow insurgency to end; the President has to know this very important point. When he came to Maiduguri two months ago, I said so because between 2011 to 2015, at a time, almost about 22 LGAs were under the insurgents.

“Out of the four main roads that lead to Maiduguri, only one was functional, and even this functional one is always risky for motorists.”

He called on the President to examine the security situation in the region critically to ensure the effort of his administration was no longer undermined.

The governor told his colleagues that he had come to know the military had taken over the farmlands of residents.

He said there was no justification for this, adding that residents displaced by insurgency should not have been prevented from returning to their ancestral homes.

Zulum said: “There is one very important question that we need to ask, why is the insurgency not ending? There’s sabotage in the system and there’s a need for the President to examine the current situation, with a view to resolving it.

“We have a huge population and people do not have access to their agricultural lands, and poverty is one of the causes of insurgency; why are you not allowing people to go back to their ancestral lands so that they will go and earn their living?

“A situation where our Nigerian military are farming on the lands, denying access to the common man to farm; what justification do they have for not allowing our people to go back to their ancestral homes?”

In his remarks, Chairman of the APC Northern Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said they were in Maiduguri to show the governor that they felt his pains and were with him.

He said the governor was known to be hardworking and appreciated by all, adding that the entire governors were ready to support him in the onerous task of seeing the back of insurgency.

At hand to receive the visiting governors were the state Deputy Governor, Umar Kadafur, former governor of the state, Senator Kashim Shettima, as well as Senator Ali Ndume and members of the State Executive Council.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram and its partner, the Independent State of West African Province, ISWAP, in the Lake Chad region weekend executed 20 prisoners, including two Nigerian soldiers, sentenced to death for spying by their Chief Judge and his council.

Why the victims were being beheaded, children were reportedly forced by the insurgents to watch, cheer and say ‘’Allahu Akbar.’’

This came as the General Church Council, GCC, of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, weekend observed with dismay the huge resources being committed to de-radicalize and rehabilitate alleged repentant Boko Haram fighters by the federal government, while millions of their victims were still languishing in deplorable IDP camps.

The church considered this not to be the best use of tax payers’ money and indeed “a complete misplacement of priority.”

However, those executed, according to a source, included one Ba’a Masta, an Islamic scholar who preached in the Tumbus; two Nigerian soldiers (names withheld) and one individual, known only as John, who was abducted on suspicion and allegation of “looking like a spy.”

The executions took place on Friday, July 31, 2020, at about 10.30am local time at a location given as Tudun Woulgo, which is close to Sabon Tombo along Lake Chad axis.

According to the source, the manner of the execution was unimaginable as the men were brutally murdered with knives used to dismember their heads in the most inhuman manner.

Vanguard gathered that the executions were carried out immediately after Eid-El-Kabir prayers at their Central Mosque in Tudun Woulgo, part of the terrorists hideout.

The source recalled that the jihadists had promised to execute about 14 individuals, including some key commanders, on July 31, 2020, after the notorious warlord, Amir Baba Kaka, was executed at Kwalaram, close to Kwatan Marghi.

Amir Kaka was killed on the evening of Sunday, July 26, 2020, along with two of his lieutenants, Amir Muhammed Lawal, a.k.a. Abba Lawal and Amir Musa.

The source further recalled that the jihadists’ leadership had planned to carry out the execution of the individuals at a location that had previously been given as Tunbum Kurna but for some inexplicable reasons, the actual location of the dastardly execution was changed to Tudun Woulgo.

“Meanwhile the jihadist leadership chaos continues to destabilise the Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP structure in the Lake Chad region,” the source said.

This is due to internal power struggles made worse by the recent sustained land and aerial coordinated offensives against the terrorists by the Nigerian Army commanded by Lt Gen.Tukur Yusufu Buratai; the Chadian Army under President Idriss Derby and the regional Multi-national Joint Task Force, MNJTF, troops.

The successful offensives were mostly targeted at the Jihadist strongholds, particularly in Tumbun Gini.

Thousands of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP fighters and their commanders have recently been eliminated, forcing a complete overhaul of ISWAP leadership and independent groups turned bandits.

Some of the criminals spilled over to the North West geo-political zone of Nigeria to align and terrorize vulnerable population.

The summary executions of some of top jihadist leaders and other captives is part of an ongoing cleansing among the terrorists, and is also aimed at consolidation exercise by the most recent ISWAP leadership of Ba Abubakar Lawan and the return of Abu Musab Albarnawi to ISWAP high command.

The source said a video clip of the executions would be released soon by the terrorists.

“In view of these developments in the theatre, all local and regional stakeholders must engage each other. They need to collectively collaborate further towards a common goal of achieving complete and sustainable defeat of terrorists and criminal elements hibernating in some parts of the North East and North West of Nigeria.

“All hands should be on deck among the armed and security forces of Chad, Cameroun, Niger and Nigeria. Citizens and government must support the military and security forces to succeed. It is a collective and People’s War! No room for bickering or distractions,” said the source who is on the frontline in the war against insurgency in the country.”

