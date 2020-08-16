War against terror,banditry not only responsibility of service chiefs,says CISA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Citizens’ Initiative for Security Awareness,CISA,has tasked Nigerians not to detach themselves from efforts to win back peace and progress in the country, saying the ongoing war against terror and banditry was not only the responsibility of service chiefs and security personnel.

The group, in a statement, Sunday,by its National Coordinator,Chidi Omeje and Secretary Mobilisation,Aliyu Ibrahim,said its advice was against the backdrop of its discovery that people seeking political and social relevance had come hard on security agencies, especially the service chiefs over current insecurity in the country.

“Even as we align ourselves to the call for quick decimation of the Boko Haram terrorist group and total obliteration of banditry in our country, we do not want to believe the lie that the problem lies only with the service chiefs,” it said.

According to the organisation which is engaged in creating and spreading security awareness among Nigerians, there was the urgent need for the “protection of Nigeria’s national security interest.”

“It does appear that the surest means of announcing one’s arrival in the political or social scene in Nigeria today is to take an undue shot at disparaging the same institutions and men who are daily taking bullets on our behalf.

“We have seen and heard certain politicians seeking to gain media mileage and cheap popularity by publicly berating and casting aspersion on the same security forces that are on the harm’s way to protect their people. This is never the way to go,” it said.

“The war against terror and battle against various forms of violent crimes are the responsibility of all Nigerians,” it said,adding that:”Nobody should detach himself or herself from the effort to win back peace and progress in our country. We must all play our different patriotic roles in order to save our fatherland.”

“What could be more horrendous than not offering our troops useful information that will help rout the adversaries but actually sabotaging their effort by leaking their movement or position to terrorists or bandits? We urge our politicians to be more concerned about this kind of unpatriotic act and find a way to drum up support for our fighting forces from their constituents. That will be more helpful,” it added.

It further added:”We the citizens know that what we have on our hands are mostly asymmetrical warfare waged by terrorists among us. It is a war bordering on subversion in which there is no clear distinction between combatants and borders. We perfectly understand the nature of this crisis and appreciate the peculiar challenges our security forces are facing in dealing with the situation. We are very confident that the good will ultimately triumph over evil and that our military and other security agencies will certainly defeat the terrorists and their sponsors.

“While we thank the international community for their support, let nobody or group intimidate, blackmail or disparage our gallant fighting forces. Our security forces must be insulated from the malaise of negative politics ravaging the land, and politicians must desist from wearing out our soldiers with their divisive, incisive and insensitive pronouncements.

“What our military and all other agencies that are engaged in the counter-terrorist operation and other internal security operations across the country need at this moment are unconditional public solidarity and unflinching support. As citizens, we must ensure that their morale is boosted and their fighting spirit up at every material time.

” We also wish to use this opportunity to appeal to the government and the military high command to look into every issue that might brew discontent within the ranks to ensure that enemies of the state will not infiltrate our cherished institution. On our own part as citizens, we pledge to continue to remain appreciative of your sacrifices to the nation and pray and support you at all times.”

The statement further read:”CISA is of the firm belief that there is no time in the life of our nation that our national security interest should be neglected, denigrated, threatened or mortgaged.

“We also believe that our dear country Nigeria has remained a strong, progressive, one indivisible nation on account of the resilience, commitment, loyalty and sacrifice of our indefatigable security forces who are working day and night to defend and protect us from those who are intent on putting a wedge in our determined march to peace and progress as a people.

“Our military for instance, fought to keep us together and has always been there to defend our dear country from external aggression and internal insurrection.

” Our Armed Forces have promoted world peace and brought global respect and admiration to our country through its excellent participation in peace keeping operations in various nations of the world.

“We the citizens of this nation will continue to hold dear and take pride in our ever gallant military. We also deeply appreciate the dedicated roles being played by our police force and other security and response agencies in the country who, against all odds, are working assiduously and courageously to keep us safe and protected from sundry security challenges.

“When the blood-thirsty Boko Haram terrorist group began its brutal violent campaign against innocent Nigerians, the Nigerian security agencies led by the Armed Forces gallantly rose in defence of the people.

“Their gallantry, as we sadly note, has not been without a huge price: a number of soldiers have paid the supreme price, many others have lost their limbs or have been maimed for life, young families of military personnel have been thrown into mourning and sorrow; many more soldiers are still in harm’s way, doing all they could to defend and protect us from those who seek to destroy us.

“We will never forget those gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who laid down their lives in order to defend us. We are proud of you and we will continue to pray for the repose of your gentle souls.

“Sadly, the heaviest price our gallant officers and men are made to bear of late is the sustained unconscionable media vilification orchestrated by unpatriotic politicians and mischievous interest groups.

“To this set of Nigerians, not even matters of national security or the corporate existence of the country, can be spared their negative politics or religious bigotry. This unacceptable trend has gone on for far too long to the embarrassment of ordinary Nigerian citizens who truly appreciate the huge sacrifices and fighting spirit of the Nigerian security forces.

“We want to sound it very clear that the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed the entire Nigeria security apparatus are not on trial and any attempt to ridicule and destroy the image, integrity and standing of our fighting forces must be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian.

“In our estimation, those on trial are the double-dealing political, religious and ethnic jingoists who are hell bent in destroying our national security fabric to advance their selfish interests.”

Kindly Share This Story: