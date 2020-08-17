WAEC denies leakage of Maths as candidates begin examinations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

As candidates begin their examinations, the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has denied leakage of its Mathematics paper.

The Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, said the answers in circulation which were believed to be leaked from the Mathematics subject written Monday were fake.

“No, it’s not true. They were fake. Scammers photoshopped past question papers to sway gullible candidates,” he said in reaction to speculations that the paper was exposed.

Like others across the country, candidates writing the examination this year began their registered papers with Mathematics Monday.

The WAEC examinations began four months behind schedule due largely to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Unlike in the past, all candidates writing the paper were seen sitting apart from one another in line with the COVID-19 protocol of the federal government.

Before they began the examination, candidates’ temperatures were taken just as they were applied hand sanitisers and provided face masks before allowed individually into the examination halls.

The examination supervisors also went through similar processes.

The measures taken by the various schools in Abuja, were in line with the government’s directive for the commencement of the examination which was shifted from the initially slated dates.

At the Model Secondary School, MSS, Maitama, candidates were all seen in Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, distributed to them prior to the commencement of the examination.

Candidates were made to sit some distances apart from one another even as all were seen wearing face masks.

The school’s principal, Mrs Blessing Ezendu, who said the items including hand sanitisers and some handwashing facilities received earlier from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board, said the examination candidates in the school were prepared for it.

Mrs Ezendu who said a total number of 320 students registered to sit for the examination, said all were in the school ready to write the examination.

Similar things were observed at Government Science Secondary School, Pyakasa, in Abuja.

