Virtual PayPal Terminal to unveil new payment platform for small businesses, cryptocurrency traders

Kindly Share This Story:

After sealing a transaction which gives it a 70% stake with major Nigeria-based Cryptocurrency Traders and companies in Nigeria, Virtual PayPal Terminal has taken on a new role in the Nigerian global payments services scene.

Nigeria’s Number 1 PayPal payment plug, in addition to partnering with some large Lagos retailers and companies, VPT have initiated moves to launch a set of payments offerings for businesses owners.

VPT is introducing in-store PayPal payments technology for website owners. The company is going to launch an in-store payments system focused on smaller merchants.

It’s not surprising that Virtual PayPal Terminal is going after small businesses with an in-store solution.

There’s a huge market in providing a payments platform for merchants, as evidenced by the growth and success of Paystack.

Speaking on why he came up with the new product and how he intends to revolutionize PayPal transactions in the country.

ALSO READ: How Virtual Paypal Terminal is making it easier for Nigerians to receive money from other countries

Vin Obieze, CEO, and co-founder of Virtual PayPal Terminal said, “We are honoured to become the first Nigerian tech platform to provide PayPal online payment services in Nigeria.

“We look forward to partnering with Nigeria’s technology platforms, providing a more comprehensive set of PayPal payment solutions to businesses and consumers, both in Nigeria and globally.”

This opportunity represents a major growth potential for PayPal traders. That’s because online payments in Nigeria are undergoing a growth spurt of their own.

It should be interesting to see how Virtual PayPal Terminal plans to help provide PayPal solution to small business owners with its in-store platform, which is being rolled out soon.

With the In-store feature system, PayPal users are able to pay for items via their PayPal account right from your website’s point of sale systems using Virtual PayPal Terminal.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: