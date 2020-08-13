Virtual dance convention, Dance Convention Dance Education, debuts

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Following the emergence of coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, the daily activities that once were our normal living are being rapidly replaced by a different set of priorities; social distancing and the urgent need for humanity to stay preserved within safe means is shaping the course of our lives.

In this regard, Ice Production is set to debut with a virtual dance conference, tagged “Dance Convention-Dance Education, DCDE,” scheduled for August 18 to 20, 2020.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Executive Director, Ice Productions, Mr Ice Nweke, said: “TheDance Convention-Dance Education is aimed at providing education and empowerment to the Nigerian dancers in its growing industry.

According to him, the three-day virtual event is free for all participants irrespective of age, adding that seven international dance teachers/entrepreneurs are onboard the project already. Also, three top Nigeria dance teachers will be teaching along side the international teachers while 11 keynote speakers based in Nigeria would cover the area of Fiance, marketing, business, branding and fundraising.

Nweke said: “The main objective of the DCDE is to bridge the gap by organising an Annual convention with the aims of teaching, training, empowering and equipping dancers with necessary tools that will enable them thrive in the world’s fast changing economy.

“It may be of interest to know that with only five performing arts schools, 17 theatre arts schools and a few dance studios catering for the education of the teaming population of dancers in Nigeria, who are mostly teenagers and youths, the education of dancers (youths who form the bulk of the over 200 million population of Nigeria) and the possibility to stay gainfully employed is increasingly slim with each passing day; more so with the consequent shut down of the industry due to the pandemic. The future of the next generation—the talents and the endless possibilities for success— needs to be preserved, sustained and aligned to our emerging economy.

“There seems to be no better ways to strategically position ourselves for what the future of our nation holds after the pandemic than the long proven legacy of education, empowerment, gainful collaborations and investments that would initiate projects, seminars and conventions to the benefit of the greatest percentage of our nation’s teaming population—youths.”

