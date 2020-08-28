VIOLENCE: Call Jegede’s supporters to order, Akeredolu tells security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

…You’re crying wolf, Jegede fires back

By Dayo Johnson

The Governor Akeredolu/Ayedatiwa Campaign Organization in Ondo State has raised the alarm over attack on members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by thugs allegedly loyal to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.

It called on the security agencies in the state to call the supporters of the PDP candidate to order.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation, Olabode Richard Olatunde in Akure, alleged that members and supporters of APC were “subjected to unprovoked attacks from hoodlums loyal to the governorship candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

The statement alleged that “innocent members of the APC who were going about their personal routine were rounded up at Odopetu in Akure by PDP thugs who inflicted bodily harm on them and removed their branded caps and T-shirts bearing the name of Governor Akeredolu and APC logo.

“It is gathered that the Eyitayo Jegede thugs have been harassing and attacking anyone wearing branded caps and T-shirt bearing the APC logo and Governor Akeredolu‘s name.

“We see these mindless and unprovoked attacks as a direct affront on the peaceful resolve of the APC and its candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

“While no one has a monopoly of violence, Governor Akeredolu is a known man of peace whose respect and value for the lives of the good people of the state is unshaken.

“We, therefore, warn the PDP not to take the political maturity of the APC and its candidate, Governor Akeredolu for granted or be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.

“We are calling on the security agents to call the PDP to order as the people of the state will no longer tolerate any act of intimidation and harassment from the drowning PDP.

“While we are not known for violence, we shall continue to guide our members and supporters to eschew violence and allow the electoral process to fruition. Our confidence to return to office remains unwavering.

But in a reaction, spokesperson for Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organization EJCO, Gbenga Akinmoyo, denied attacking the members and supporters of the ruling party.

Akinmoyo said that “We state in the most emphatic terms that Arakurin Akeredolu has wrongly directed his post at the peace-loving members and supporters of Eyitayo Jegede and Hon Gboluga Ikengboju and the PDP.

“But we take slight comfort in the fact that we may get some form of protection from security agents since they have been put on notice by this cry of “Wolf”.

“Whilst we continue to encourage our supporters to remain calm in the face of repeated provocation, we enjoined them to remain vigilant and stay safe.”

