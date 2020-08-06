Village head in Police net for defiling his 15 year-old daughter in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State command of the Nigeria Police have arrested a village head, Rasheed Sholabi, the Baale of Oose Agbedu Ajibawo in Owode-Yewa area of the State for having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 15 years old biological daughter (name withheld).

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Command spokeperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Baale was arrested following a report by the victim, who walked into Owode Egbado Police station and reported that her father has been having sex with her since when she was eleven years old as a result of which she now find it difficult to control her urinary system.

“The victim who told the police that she has lost her mother when she was barely 2 years old and that the suspect did not allow her to know any relation of her late mother thereby left her with no option other than continue staying with her father who used that opportunity to sexually abuse her from time to time”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Owode-Egbado, SP Olabisi Elebute quickly led her men to the place where the Baale was promptly arrested”.

“On interrogation, he first denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by the victim and one of his ex-wife who corroborated the victim’s statement, the suspect fainted and was taken to the hospital for resuscitation”.

“His ex-wife informed the police that she caught him red handed while having sex with his daughter and that was the reason why she left him”.

“The victim has been taken to Stella Obasanjo motherless baby home for safety”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labor unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for an in-depth investigation and diligent prosecution.

