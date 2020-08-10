Breaking News
Translate

VIDEO: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society, Diezani laments

Kindly Share This Story:
Money laundering charge: Court orders Diezani to appear Oct 28
Diezani

The former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, while speaking on fatherless home and the impact on children described Yahoo boys life and being a role model for youths as a “travesty of an unfolding tragedy”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.
Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!