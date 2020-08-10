VIDEO: Yahoo Boys now role models in our society, Diezani laments

The former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, while speaking on fatherless home and the impact on children described Yahoo boys life and being a role model for youths as a “travesty of an unfolding tragedy”.
