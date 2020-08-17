VIDEO: Oshiomhole replies DG APC Govs forum, says I won’t fight with a ‘Pig’

Kindly Share This Story:

—Says Cowards in APC using DG to abuse him

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FORMER National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Monday said that he was not going to respond to the allegations made against him by the Progressive Governors Forum, Saliu Lukewarm over plot to come back as Chairman of the ruling party.

Comrade Oshiomhole said it takes an empty brain to suggest that he wants to stage a come back to become the national chairman.

He stated this while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Asked to react to the allegation by the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Lukewarm, that he wants to come back as Chairman, he said he would not engage in any fight with those he described as cowards within the governor’s forum using the DG to attack him.

He said, “You want me to engage in a fight with a pig? If you engage in a fight with a pig, the pig already is stained by its nature and you will wear your white garment, and in my own case, khaki to go and wrestle with a pig? I will not.

“You see, what I want the media to interrogate, how does winning Edo…when I was removed as national chairman, Edo was APC. So do I have to win Edo to become the chairman? Do I look so unemployed? I’m 68.

“So, what they don’t understand is that it is not the office of chairman that makes me who I am. It is my pedigree from my days as a labourer in the textile industry to be the general secretary of textile workers all over Nigeria and becoming the president of NLC.

“There is no village I go to that people do not know me and is this that I used to override The Godfathers in Edo State for two consecutive terms and even got the governor elected through elections, no violence before becoming the national chairman.

“So, if you remove the office…is like our president now, maybe I cannot compare myself to him, but it is like President Muhammadu Buhari by 2023, when his tenure would have elapsed as President but those who believe in him, in 2024 and beyond, any time they see him, that trust they have in him will always be there.

“He bonds with the people, that bond was not created by the fact that he is the president, in fact, he became the president because of that bond.

“So, it takes an empty brain to suggest that Oh Oshiomhole wants to stage a come back to become the national chairman. For what? To go and do a resit?

“So my attitude is not to reply the noise and it is coming from somebody who says he is an employee, an appointee of Progressives Governors Forum, it is just like the cowards that are using him are not able to come out.

“Otherwise, you should ask this guy, who is now an election expert. He contested for senate against Makarfi, he lost. He even contested against governor El-Rufai during the primaries and he lost before Fayemi unilaterally appointed him the DG.

“So, if he is now the spokesman abusing me and all of that, you want to drag me to his level? No! A gentleman does not wrestle with a pig if you do you will always be stained and I don’t want to get into that.”

