Margaret, wife of Obadiah Mailafia has raised the alarm over his safety in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, following his invitation for questioning over comments he made in a radio programme concerning insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists near the DSS office in Jos, Plateau State, Margaret called on the international community and elder statesmen to intervene for the immediate release of her husband.

Her words: “We are calling on the international community, General Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, T. Y. Danjuma, J. T. Useni, Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, IBB and other stakeholders to intervene in the release of my husband.”

Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had, among other things, said repentant terrorists revealed that a serving northern governor is a Boko Haram leader.

He spoke on ‘Morning Crossfire’ programme on Nigeria Info Abuja 95.1FM on Monday, and DSS invited him, on Wednesday, for questioning over the comments.

While his supporters and well-wishers throng the DSS office, demanding his release, his wife has said his safety is not guaranteed, adding that DSS should neither give her husband food nor drink.

She called for his immediate release. Below is the video of Mrs Margaret Mailafia.

What Mailafia said

In the video clip from the radio programme, the former CBN deputy governor said he had a chat with two repentant terrorists and that they identified a northern governor that is their commander.

Mailafia said the terrorists and bandits were one and the same, adding that the terrorists moved weapons even during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19.

He said: “Some of us also have our intelligence networks. I have met with some of the bandits.

“We have met with some of their high commanders – one or two who have repented – they have sat down with us not once, not twice.”

Mailafia said Boko Haram had already infiltrated southern Nigeria and that their plan was to spark a second civil war, noting that he cannot make spurious and unfounded allegations.

VANGUARD

