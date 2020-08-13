Breaking News
Translate

[VIDEO] Ndokwa protest: Police deploy men to disperse protesters, remove barricades

On 9:26 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Update on Ndokwa protest: Police deploy men to disperse protesters, remove barricadesBy Emma Amaize

COMMISSIONER of Police, Delta State, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, confirmed this morning that he had deployed policemen to disperse protesters and remove the barricade they placed on the Kwale-Asaba expressway.

Commissioner Inuwa, who spoke on phone with Vanguard, however, said the people had the rights to express their grievances and protest alleged marginalisation.

READ ALSO: Protesters defy Ndokwa East chair, insist ‘Agip must go’

“Yes, I have sent directives to the appropriate officers in the area to deploy men to clear the road and it has to be implemented.

“But I am not preventing anybody from expressing his grievances, we are in a democratic society, but they cannot, in so doing, trample upon the rights of other people,” he asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!