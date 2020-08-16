VIDEO: Man, 35, held in captivity for 15years by father rescued in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Another man identified as Ibrahim Lawan (35-years-old) allegedly held in captivity for 15 years by his father at Skeka quarters within Kano metropolis has been rescued.

It was reliably gathered that Lawan was 20-years-old when he was locked up in captivity.

Also read:

A video clip circulating shows how operatives of the police in the state evacuated the man on a stretcher from an uncompleted apartment into a waiting ambulance to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

It was gathered that the detectives attached to the Kano state Headquarters of the state Command Bompai rescued the 35 years old man around 11:45 am on Sunday.

Lawan’s rescue was coming barely four days after (Thursday), one Ahmed Aminu, 30-years-old, confined by his father, Aminu Farawa in a garage was also rescued by the police in the state.

As at the time of filing in this report, no official statement from the police

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: