VIDEO: Ikorodu Bois receive production equipment from Netflix

Popular Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois has received a set of filmmaking equipment from Netflix.

The Ikorodu Bois shared a video on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday displaying the set of equipment as received from the American technology and media services provider and film production company.

Ikorodu Bois is a Nigerian online comedy group that recreates and mimics “multi-million dollar music videos and Hollywood movie trailers”.

They drew the attention of some Hollywood stars and producers of the movie, Extraction, Russo Brothers, following the remake of the movie trailer.

The Ikorodu Bois gained notoriety for remaking scenes from famous music videos and Hollywood films.

Months ago, the boys caught the attention of American actor, Will Smith, after they recreated the Bad Boys Forever trailer.

Actor, Dwayne Johnson, and basketball player, Lebron James, have also reached out to the boys in recent times.

The group is made up of 15-year-old Muiz Sanni, 10-year-old Malik Sanni and 13-year-old Fawas Aina.

Their 23-year-old brother, Babatunde Sanni, manages and edits the videos.

