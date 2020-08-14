VIDEO: Govt pulls down house of man who demolished Enugu Airport’s fence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo – Enugu

Residence of Architect John Emejulu, the man who demolished about one-kilometre perimeter fence of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, has been pulled down by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA.

The private residence is situated along Eziokwe street, off Nike Lake road, Trans Ekulu, Enugu.

At the site to supervise the demolition was the Chairman of ECTDA, Dr Josef Onoh, who told Vanguard that his agency obtained court order to demolish the duplex.

Onoh said the property stood on waterway and needed to give way.

ALSO READ: Enugu Commissioner faces court case over land acquisition

He denies that the action was in reprisal to Emejulu’s demolition of the airport fence being constructed as part of the airport rehabilitation.

Emejulu had on Wednesday executed an order of the court at the disputed airport land to take back his 400 plots he said he bought from Nike Community in 2008.

Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika who visited the airport demolition on Thursday, has threatened to deal with Emejulu for destroying Federation government asset.

Emejulu is yet to be found after the demolition of the airport perimeter fence.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: