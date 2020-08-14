VIDEO: Father in police custody for locking up, starving biological son for 7yrs in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

A father, identified as Aminu Farawa has been arrested by men and officers of the police command for locking up and starving his biological son, Ahmed Aminu (30yrs) for seven years in Kano State.

Aminu Farawa, a resident of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government area of Kano State allegedly locked up his son inside his car garage (solitary confinement) within his house for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.

Spokesperson of the police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development on Friday said good samaritans reported the incidence leading to the rescue of the victim at about 11:15 pm on Thursday night.

DSP Haruna said upon investigation, the father confessed to having locked up Ahmed who is looking emaciated and dehydrated for three years and on allegation of indulgence in suspected Drug-Abuse.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on the 13/08/2020 at about 2315hrs, information received revealed that one Aminu Farawa ‘m’ of Farawa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State locked up his biological son, one Ahmed Aminu ‘m’ 30 years old of the same address inside his car garage within his house for about seven (7) years without proper feeding and health care.

“Team of Operation Puff-Adder was raised and immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted.

“The father was arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the father confessed to having locked-up the victim for three (3) years on allegation of suspected Drug-Abuse. Those that reported the incidence said he (the father) locked him up for 7yrs, however, the father confessed 3yrs.

“However, the Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu A. Sani, ordered the Case be transferred to State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) for Discreet Investigations,” DSP Haruna said.

Meanwhile, in a short video going viral, it was learnt that a lady, Rahma in the community raised the alarm leading to the rescue of Ahmed.

At the background of the video, Rahma was heard telling rescued Ahmed when he was been evacuated into the police van that she has fulfilled her promise of rescuing him.

“I promised to rescue you and I have now fulfilled my promise.

“Or do you want to go back to your room?

“Do you recognize me? My name is Rahma. You didn’t thank me. Okay, you are grateful,” Rahma said in a conversation with Ahmed.

In another short video, the victim, Ahmed said he was married and working and was on a visit to his dad’s house only to be locked up for no reason.

“I was locked for seven years. I only came on a visit to my dad’s house only to be locked up for no reason.

“When I came I was healthy. I am hungry, I ate small Tuwo without meat. If I get spaghetti, fried egg and bread,.. I will eat,” Ahmed seen in a tattered cloth around his body however stated.

Vanguard News

