Veritasi Homes & Properties Limited celebrates third anniversary

Today, Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Nigeria, celebrates its third anniversary in Lagos.

The anniversary is an avenue for the company to celebrate with staff, appreciate its over 700 clients, over 20,000 consultants and other partners. The theme for the anniversary is “Celebrating three years of trusting Us”.

Speaking on the event, Adetola Nola, Veritasi’ CEO, says: “we are excited to mark our third anniversary. It has not been a smooth journey, but we have come this far. 2020 is a special year: a lot has happened already, but we are grateful.

The vision is getting bigger and better, and we anticipate enormous growth in the coming years. I am grateful to our team, partners, investors, and consultants for sticking with us through this season. Our major feat this year is launching into housing projects and unveiling our first fully finished and furnished two-bedroom apartments at Camberwall Court, Abijo. Over the years, we have continued to make sustained impacts.”

Taking it further, Partner and Head of Marketing, Tobi Yusuff, says “it is a period to reflect on everything we have done in the last three years as we consistently create value for all our stakeholders. We are more equipped than ever to follow through on our vision of providing affordable housing to Nigerians.

To mark this year’s anniversary, we are committing funds to our education initiative with Slum2School to provide tabs to aid virtual learning for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are also inviting guests to cheer at our anniversary games.

Veritasi Homes Limited is a premium real estate company providing marketing, advisory and developmental services across the entire real estate value chain in Nigeria. The company’s vision is to be a world-class real estate development company driven by value innovation and optimum service to deliver affordable homes.

