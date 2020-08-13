Varsity launches customised Mobile Apps to promote health, security

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

CALEB University, Imota, Lagos, has in furtherance of its alignment with the digital mainstream, launched two applications to promote the health and security of members of staff and students, as well as connectivity with its alumni, parents and guardians.

Both apps are already available for free download on Google PlayStore and would be available on Apple Store in due course.

The two mobile apps are: Caleb Watch and Caleb Connect.

Caleb Watch is the health and security application with features suited to the realities of appropriate and timely response to the health and security needs of students and members of staff, and has been launched as a citizenship feature, as schools prepare to resume after the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The app has the advantage of enabling parents and guardians know what is happening to their children and wards in realtime in the area of security.

Caleb Connect is designed for connectivity, and it is for the university alumni community, all parents and guardians to continuously interact with the university and vice-versa.

Caleb University is blazing the trail in the use of technology to promote citizenship values and welfare. Caleb Connect App is right on top of the Search Page on Google PlayStore, while users will need to scroll down to locate the Caleb Watch App, because of numerous apps for watches.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nosa Owens-Ibie, is elated at the innovation, declaring: “We are focused on charting a pathway of innovation in the private university space, and are willing to share experiences with other universities, private or public.”

Students of the university are already voicing their excitement about the innovation. One of them, Isaiah Orekan, final-year Economics student, who is currently with his family in Cote d’Ivoire because of the lockdown, noted: ”It’s a huge boost for the school. This is part of the things that show the standard of a university, so if it’s put to maximum use, the results will be intriguing. It will give the school an edge over others.”

Rachael Balogun, a Mass Communication student, observed that, “the small size of both apps make it favourable to download.”

According to her, “the Caleb Watch has a really nice interface. Once permissions are granted, it integrates perfectly with other applications on my phone and the News page can really be optimised for updates from the school. I think it’s a fantastic app.”

The customized mobile Apps, is a product of a strategic collaboration between Caleb University and Lagos State University.

