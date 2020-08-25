Vandyke sports partners Uniport to boost sport development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

The University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) and its Uniport Sports Institute and Vandyke Sports, have entered into a mutual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to champion the course of education, sports development, research, training and the nurturing of athletes to national and global limelight.

The MOU was signed by Professor Stephen Okodudu, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Emeka Enyadike, CEO of Vandyke Sports, Professor Ken Anugweje, Director, University of Port Harcourt Sports Institute and Mario Leo, Founder, and CEO of RESULT Sports from Germany (International Technical Partner of Vandyke Sports).

The signing ceremony which was witnessed early in the month took place virtually in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Johannesburg, South Africa, and Buedingen, Germany.

The MOU will create a platform at the Uniport Sports Institute for mutual creation, development, and sharing of best practices and expertise in capacity building programs, developing digital sports and technological solutions for sports performance, fan engagement, digital marketing, and communications, artificial intelligence and enhancing competencies for emerging sports industry professions.

