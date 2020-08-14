Van der Beek ’proud’ to play for Ajax amid Madrid interest

Kindly Share This Story:

Donny van de Beek says he is “proud” to play for Ajax and will not complain if he does not get a move away from the club amid interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ajax director Edwin van der Sar revealed in June that Van de Beek is a target for United and Madrid following another impressive campaign for the Dutch giants.

However, the Netherlands international concedes that leaving the club this year is unlikely due to the “messy” situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Van de Beek, who has two years to run on his Ajax contract, insists he has no problem remaining at the Johan Cruijff ArenA for another season.

“It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers,” he told Fox Sports following Ajax’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Utrecht on Thursday.

“Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there.

“If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out.

“I’m still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won’t hear me complaining.”

Academy product Van de Beek has spent five seasons in Ajax’s first team, accruing close to 200 appearances in all competitions.

