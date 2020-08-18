Uzodinma has not invited Araraume, Nwosu and I — Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, said his successor, Governor Hope Uzodinma has never invited him and some of the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, including Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Uche Nwosu after his victory at the supreme court as the authentic governor of the state.

Okorocha spoke in Owerri, through his Special Adviser, on Media, Sam Onwuemedo while reacting to a statement credited to Uzodinma that he fell out with Okorocha because he (Okorocha) wanted him (Uzodinma) to dissolve all the probe panels set up by Ihedioha’s administration, among others.

According to Okorocha’s media adviser, “Senator Okorocha has no problem with Governor Uzodinma. The governor is the one creating problems for himself and also inventing problems where they do not exist. His latest media attack on Okorocha is one example of such ugly developments.

“He was inaugurated in January 2020 as governor. The key or the main stakeholders of APC in the state and their supporters were all at the inauguration, including Okorocha, Ifeanyi Araraume, Uche Nwosu, etc but few weeks after the inauguration, the governor made his appointments of about 106 people, including commissioners. He never deemed it necessary to bring in at least one known APC member in the state to make the list.

“This is the first time we are hearing from Governor Uzodinma that Okorocha had demanded for the dissolution of the probe panels. Okorocha had gone to court to ask that EFCC cannot be probing him on issues contained in the avalanche of petitions written against him by the state government and the same government, would also have about 12 panels probing him on the same items or issues.

“The fact remains that the real APC members in the state have wondered why an APC governor would retain panels set up by a PDP government to probe APC government. And they have suggested that the governor should set up his own panels instead of continuing with the PDP panels. But we know that certain forces behind the governor won’t allow him to do that.”

