US-based Nigerian DJ Kev hosts Dotman, Elenu at event in Atlanta

As the world gradually eases back to normalcy with the restrictions on social gatherings being lifted, US-based Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Kev has started warming the American audience to the restart of social activities with his robust Afrobeat set.

He recently hosted popular Nigerian artiste, Dotman to his music event tagged ‘Legwork Night’ at the upscale Afro-Caribbean hangout, Privacy Lounge, Atlanta. Anchored by popular Nigerian comedian, Elenu, DJ Kev treated the audience to a fun night with a fine blend of music genres – from Afrobeats to Hip-hop. Reggae, Soca, Kompa, and Kizomba.

Speaking on the success of the event, DJ Kev disclosed: “All twelve sections were sold out despite the fact that the event was planned in less than a week. Legwork Night was for fans of the culture. It was a night where Nigerian music was played throughout. I did it for the culture and the turnout was good. The feedback from the audience was nothing short of amazing.”

However, he reckoned, “Being a Nigerian DJ and promoter in America is not easy at all. We want Afrobeats to be known to the world and not only among Africans. I personally try to mix hip hop, reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats together so it can be diverse. We usually have people from all over come together and enjoy themselves. We see Americans dancing and singing Afrobeat songs word-for-word and it wasn’t that way four years ago.”

DJ Kev plays up to four gigs weekly in the city of Atlanta at some of the biggest clubs such as Privacy Lounge, XO Lounge, and Living Room Lounge among others.

He reveals: “I usually tell people my weekend starts from Thursday because I have gigs from Thursday throughout Sunday. People appreciate my talent and art very often. Sometimes, I get tips more than what I make in the night from people I do not even know. I know a couple of people that come to my gig just because they enjoy the way I play and the diversity of my music.”

