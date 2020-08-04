US-based Nigerian calls for referendum to address Igbo agitation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

A United States-based Nigerian, Prince Ugoeze Uwakwe has called on the Federal Government to organise a referendum to address the myriads of challenges facing the country , especially the Igbos agitation.

Uwakwe also called on Igbos in Nigeria and in the diaspora to support Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in his bid to ensure equity and freedom for all Igbos living in the country.

Uwakwe in a statement to journalists in Lagos, condemned the recent killings in Southern Kaduna and the southern parts of Nigeria by criminals, alleging that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes seemed to be enjoying the support of the Federal Government.

Uwakwe who is also the President of KCIGlobal.org said that to resolve the crises in the country, the Federal Government needed to embrace dialogue with the oppressed people in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

The California-based Nigerian decried that the Igbo had continued to suffer the aftermath of the 1967-1970 civil war, calling on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to support Nnamdi Kanu in his bid to ensure actualisation of Biafra.

He said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be respected by every true son of Igbo who has conscience. Kanu is man enough because while everyone of the prominent men and women of repute at home and in diaspora have continued to shy away from the truth out of cowardice or personal gains, he has remained the only fearless man staring tyranny in the face and speaking the truth no matter the consequences.

“This is the time to lend voice to the plight of Ndigbo for the Nigeria Government to either reason with them, give them referendum to decide their fate, exercise their free spirit or simply let them go and establish themselves in a manner deemed fit for their survival.”

Besides, Uwakwe called on Dr. Emeka Kalu, one of Atiku’s spokesman to as a matter of urgency reach out to former Vice President Atiku Abubakat as a true democrat to engage the government in a constructive discussion with Ndigbo on their their fate through Nnamdi Kanu.

He also called on Chief Arthur Eze, Nyesom Wike, Enyinnaya Abaribe, Godwin Obaseki, Ooni of Ife and other strong voices of the south to come together to liberate the region, bemoaning that the country had gradually become a patented property of a particular section of the country.

The statement added that Uwakwe has further donated $10,000 and directed that a body be registered to champion the liberation of Africans and put a stop to all forms of genocide against Christians, promising to work with Nnamdi Kanu and other proven voices of liberation against tyranny and oppression’s in Biafra land, Southern Kaduna and any other parts of Africa.

“Religion should not be basis of judgement for who lives or dies as being practiced in Nigeria. Religion should be for progress and growth. You must grow and prosper in what you believe and allow others to grow and prosper in what they believe in,” he said.

He also announced plans to employ youths in the country in a bid to alleviate their pains, while calling on equally rich Igbos to follow suit.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: