[Updated] Uproar as mob beat suspected kidnapper to stupor in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

There was an uproar on Thursday, in Ijora area of Lagos State, as a suspected kidnapper was tortured, stripped naked and beaten to pulp by a mob.

The incident which turned rowdy occurred at about 10.30 am, at Abete, Ijora in Apapa/Iganmu area of Lagos.

She was suspected to have kidnapped a set of twins as was caught in the act and the mob descended on her, tortured her with stones, pebbles then stripped her naked.

However, men of The Nigeria Police who got wind of the situation were said to have intercepted the mob, rescued and took her away from the scene.

Vanguard gathered that despite the torture, the suspected kidnapper was rescued alive and taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

One of the community elders Mr. Ahmed Abodunde said he was in a neighbouring community when he got a distress call that a suspected kidnapper had been apprehended but before his arrival, the mob had taken laws into their hand.

He said, “immediately after the distress call, I rushed to the Baale’s house but he wasn’t available and before my arrival at the scene, the woman had been beaten to pulp with blood dripping all over her body. As I was thinking of what to do, some Policemen arrived at the scene, scared the mob and rescued the woman,”

Another eye witness, Madam Atinuke Ibrahim said though she did not know what brought about the rowdy situation but watched the scenario from afar, ” I run a private business in the area but on getting to my shop, I saw a mob near a private hospital, upon enquiry, I was told that a suspected kidnapper had been stoned to death. Immediately, I heard the sound of siren and some Policemen came to disperse the crowd and rescued the woman. That was proof that she did not die.”

At press time, a senior Police officer with Ijora Division said that investigation into the incident has commenced with a view to bringing culprits to book.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Elkanah Bala, however, did not respond to his telephone calls at press time.

