Kindly Share This Story:

… Lagos reopens tertiary institutions Sept 14

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered full resumption of tertiary institutions across Lagos State on Monday, September 14, after about six months shutdown occasioned by the outbreak of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu, however, fixed a tentative resumption date for primary and secondary schools on September 21.

As part of precautionary measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, the governor had, on March 19, ordered the closure of all public and private schools from Monday, March 23.

READ ALSO :

The governor made the remarks, yesterday, giving the 17th update on coronavirus situation in the state at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu recalled that on Monday August 24, 2020, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced that he had tested positive for the virus. “I am pleased to note that Prof Abayomi is doing well and in high spirits, and even in isolation continues to discharge his duties as Health Commissioner and Deputy Incident Commander”, he said.

“Yesterday marked six months since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria, from a traveler who landed in Lagos from Europe. Since then the situation in Nigeria has progressed from travel-related infections to the community transmission stage, bringing with it, significant disruptions and changes to the way we live, socialize, worship and work.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: