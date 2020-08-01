[Updated] Photos, Video: Fire guts building at Mushin, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

…as crowd hampers rescue operation

By Bose Adelaja

Fire weekend gutted a building at 16, Ladipo Street, Mushin, Lagos just as mammoth crowd has prevented smooth rescue operation by emergency responders.

Vanguard gathered that the fire outbreak which started from a shop dealing in mattresses has escalated and spread to other closely adjoining shops.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident to Vanguard saying the joint responders by the Agency, Nigeria Police, Lagos State Fire Service and other stakeholders worked together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings.

It could not be ascertained if lives were lost to the incident but he said the crowd at the scene prevent smooth rescue operation.

According to him, “There have been severe operational challenges due to mammoth crowd which has failed to comply with authorities and maintain appropriate distance for responders to work freely.

“Also, the closely located buildings have proven to be a challenge for curtailing the spread of the fire. The spread has been stopped and the operation is ongoing to fully extinguish the flames and determine the root cause”.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, said that a total number of 30 shops and nine buildings were affected by the fire outbreak, which broke out in Mushin area of the State.

LASEMA Director-General, Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the break down of the affected buildings as a storey building-comprising six rooms and four shops.

Others were five bungalows buildings of 26 shops and another storey building of three bedroom flats.

As at 7 pm, there was arrival of the agency’s heavy-duty equipment (excavator) at the scene of the incident while operation was ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

