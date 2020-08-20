UPDATED: Ondo LG election holds Saturday as govt declares Friday work-free day

Kindly Share This Story:

… SDP will participate– National Deputy Chairman ( South).

…PDP, ZLP opt out- We won’t legitimise the process.

… We’re set for the election- ODIEC chairman.

Dayo Johnson Akure.

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has declared Friday, August 21 as a work-free day for the conduct of the local government council election across the state slated for Saturday.

This is coming as the Social Democratic Party in the state said that it would participate in the election contrary to reports on social media.

But the main opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party have opted out of the election saying they wouldn’t want to legitimise the process.

According to the party Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr. Olu Agunloye, ” we decided to contest in LG election to build the party, to draw out the energetic and endowed members within the Party and to attract vibrant politicians into the Party.

Meanwhile, the state information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo in a statement in Akure said that the work-free day was “to enable residents of the State to have adequate time to prepare for the council election

Ojogo quoted Governor Akeredolu as equally urging the electorate to freely exercise their voting rights just as he called on them to shun violence during the exercise.

“As we are all aware, the Local Government Election scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020, is yet another opportunity for the citizens of Ondo State to avail themselves of the chance of democratic participation.

“This is particularly imperative in view of the importance of that tier of government as the closest to the grassroots.

“We cannot, therefore, afford to take less advantage of this golden opportunity not only to deepen our democratic structures but to equally decide our leadership contents for optimum development drive.

“In this regard, Mr. Governor has directed that Friday, August 22, be declared a work-free for workers to enable them to prepare adequately for the local government election.

“Governor Akeredolu, while urging all citizens of the state to take maximum advantage of the election to freely exercise their rights, enjoins all to shun violence before, during and after the exercise.

*” Why we’re participating in the LG election- Agunloye.

Deputy National Chairman (South), Dr. Olu Agunloye has explained why the party decided to participate in the polls.

Agunloye in a statement in Akure said that ” the Social Democratic Party, SDP decided to contest in LG election to build the party, to draw out the energetic and endowed members within the Party and to attract vibrant politicians into the Party.

“The party never consulted APC about contesting and has no agreement or arrangements with APC in respect of the current LG elections or the forthcoming Governorship election.

“The SDP Candidates came out to contest with the full support of SDP but without any financial help from the National or State level of SDP.

“The candidates operated gallantly on their own with their own resources and with vigour and determination to win.

“They carried on so well that they became well accepted by the electorates in respective Wards and Local Governments Areas throughout the State.

“Their successes must have made APC members jittery that they started to attack the candidates physically; they tore their posters and destroyed banners. This became so intense that petitions had to be sent to the Inspector General of Police.

“The leaders of SDP at the National & State levels wish to assure all members that the leadership will do all possible to protect the interests of the party members and ensure security for all, more so, for those candidates out there flying the flag of the SDP.

“We note that Ondo Governor, His Excellency, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu had publicly assured the nation that the votes in Ondo elections will count and will be counted.

Agunloye said that “The leadership of SDP will take his word for it. I enjoin all SDP candidates to remain steadfast and not be intimidated.

*** We’re set for the polls- ODIEC chairman

Chairman of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin has said that the commission was ready for the election as ten political parties have indicated their interest to participate.

Dinakin pointed out that all necessary materials for the election, both sensitive and nonsensitive, have been provided by for by the Commission.

According to him, nonsensitive materials had been distributed to all the local government areas about a month ago, while the sensitive materials would be distributed by tomorrow (Friday).

The chairman said that the voter’s register for the state had been obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which would be used for the election.

Speaking on parties that ate not participating, the chairman said “I don’t feel anything about any party’s withdrawal. It will be better if all political parties participated, but the electoral commission can’t force them.

Dinakin specifically said “PDP never indicated to participate in the election. All parties that indicated were given the opportunity to participate.”

