[UPDATE] Protesters defy Ndokwa East chair, insist ‘Agip must go’

Protesters defy Ndokwa East chair, insist 'Agip must go'
Protesters form human barricade on Kwale-Asaba expressway

By Emma Amaize

CHAIRMAN of Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr Juan Ameechi has arrived the scene of an ongoing protest by youths and women of Ndokwa ethnic nationality, pleading with them to lift the siege to the Kwale/Asaba expressway.

However, his appeal fell on deaf ears, as the protesters, who greeted him, continued with their protests, saying that he should call Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and President Muhammadu Buhari to address their demands.

As at 8.30 am, the number of protesters has increased to several thousand, as more villagers joined with dance troupes while many others stood or sat on the expressway.

There was total lockdown on the road as stranded motorists and travellers have resigned to fate, seeing the heavy mobilization for the protest.

The placard-carrying protesters also want Nigeria Agip Oil Company, which is operating in the area to quit Ndokwa land

One of the placards read: “Agip must go ”

