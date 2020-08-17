Unpaid electricity bill: EKEDC to appeal N1m court fine

Kindly Share This Story:

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it has appealed a Lagos High Court judgment which fined it N1 million for disconnecting a consumer over unpaid bill by the former occupant of the building.

An Igbosere High Court, had on Aug. 6, awarded N1 million damages against EKEDC for disconnecting a consumer over unpaid bill by the former occupant of the building.

Justice Ibidun Harrison described as “unlawful” EKEDC’s refusal to connect the customer to electricity for unpaid bills consumed by a former occupant of the building.

The claimant, Sunday Babalola, had through an originating summons, sued EKEDC for the refusal to connect his building to electricity over an outstanding bill owed EKEDC by a former occupant of the building.

But EKEDC Spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said the company appealed the judgment on the premise that it was inconsistent with the industry regulations.

According to Idemudia, EKEDC has the right to demand outstanding payments before reconnection in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Connection and Disconnection Procedure for Electricity Services, 2007.

Idemudia said: “The claimant on purchase of the property situated at 7B Brown Road, Surulere, in July 2019, failed to carry out due diligence on the existing outstanding bill on the property.”

He said that the claimant should have made sure that the previous owner settled all outstanding electricity bills before the conclusion of the sale transaction.

“When Babalola approached EKEDC for reconnection to our infrastructure, we told him that there is an outstanding bill left unpaid by the previous owner of the property before he secretly sold the property to the claimant without any recourse or notice to us,” he said.

Idemudia said that the company had always carried out its operation within the regulatory framework and industry guidelines.

He said that EKEDC was, therefore, confident that the judgment would be overturned at the appellate court.

Idemudia concluded by reassuring EKEDC customers within its network, that the company was deeply committed to improved service delivery.

Vanguard

