UNIYD: Grooming Centre, CREM leverage its ecosystem to empower 1m Nigerian youths

Stories by Moses Nosike

In compliance with the United Nations International Youth Day celebration, titled, “Youths Engagement for Global Impact,” Grooming Centre, one of the biggest microfinance institutes in Africa and the Centre for Research in Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM), a research and learning institute collaborated in promoting youth empowerment and development through series of impactful youth programmes in commemoration of International Youth Day with the theme: “Entrepreneurship and the Nigerian Youth in the New Normal.

Commenting at an event organized by CREM and Grooming Centre to mark this year’s International Youth Day celebration, the CEO,CREM, Martins Ndigwe said thatthe International Youth Day is an opportunity to acknowledge young peoples’ voices, actions, initiatives and to recognize Grooming Centre and CREMs work in supporting this initiative at every given opportunity.

Ndigwe said, “youths have the creativity, the potentials and the capacity to make change happen for themselves, for their communities, and the rest of the world”. According to him, our commitment to this initiative has driven us to embark on a determined journey to up-skill one million Nigerian youths and empower them for opportunities in dignified working environments and start-ups within the next 5 years, leveraging on our ecosystem and our business school.”

“For us to avert the high-rise of unemployment in Nigeria, we need to create alternate pathways for youths to gain access to sound research based knowledge, dignified work, access to funding and start-up capital through our channel”.

However, the Programme Coordinator, Grooming Centre, Chidiebere Anaeto, who represented the CEO of Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka at the event added that Grooming Centre has offered jobs to over 2000 youths across the nation. A good percentage of these are from within the ecosystem. The Centre offers scholarship grants to university undergraduates and postgraduate students to assist them write their research projects especially in the areas of microfinance, poverty alleviation and entrepreneurship. It has promoted and sponsored youth programmes annually. Last year, it organized a youth talent hunt in Ejigbo, Lagos where winners went home with millions of naira.

In addition, the Senior Special Assistant on Employment and Job Creation to the Executive Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos state, Ebitigha Olugbenga Ademilola x-rayed factors militating youths development in Nigeria and the way forward.

Ademilola said, “Youths, aged 15 to 35 are regarded as the bedrock upon which a society is anchored on .They are the most dynamic segment of the population in any country. Youths are a particular segment of the national population that is sensitive, energetic, active and the most productive phase of life as citizens.” He also enumerated causes of unemployment in Nigeria and its effect on our economy and national development; while he proffers solutions to youth unemployment.

In the same vein, the Managing Director, Abiyamo Foods Ltd, Temisan Gambo, tasked the Nigerian youths to be resilient in their pursuit, and do not be afraid of failure, but learn from such failure. She encouraged them to learn the use of data for analysis in their businesses if they must succeed in the fast moving global competitiveness.

CREM is a service provider in the areas of research, enterprise, workforce management and training delivery across Nigeria and West Africa.

Vanguard

